Parallax: A World Seen Through Five Distinct Lenses

The upcoming exhibition 'Parallax: Five Lenses, One World' promises to offer an intriguing perspective on how subtle shifts in viewpoints can transform our understanding of the world. Curated by noted photographer Dinesh Khanna, this event brings together the creations of five distinct photographers.

Opening for public viewing from November 16 to 31 at Museo Camera in Gurugram, the exhibition champions perspectives from photographers like Abhishek Hajela and Promila Bahri. It delves into themes of perception and interpretation, revealing how personal journeys shape the narratives captured through their lenses.

The exhibition aims to offer visitors an immersive journey through moments of stillness, humor, and intimacy, highlighting the intricate human connections and cultural narratives embedded in everyday life.

