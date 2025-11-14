Left Menu

Parallax: A World Seen Through Five Distinct Lenses

The exhibition 'Parallax: Five Lenses, One World' at Museo Camera, curated by Dinesh Khanna, showcases five photographers' works exploring how perspectives influence worldviews. It involves themes like culture and identity, interpreted through unique life experiences. The exhibition runs from November 16 to 31, promising an immersive experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:03 IST
Parallax: A World Seen Through Five Distinct Lenses
The upcoming exhibition 'Parallax: Five Lenses, One World' promises to offer an intriguing perspective on how subtle shifts in viewpoints can transform our understanding of the world. Curated by noted photographer Dinesh Khanna, this event brings together the creations of five distinct photographers.

Opening for public viewing from November 16 to 31 at Museo Camera in Gurugram, the exhibition champions perspectives from photographers like Abhishek Hajela and Promila Bahri. It delves into themes of perception and interpretation, revealing how personal journeys shape the narratives captured through their lenses.

The exhibition aims to offer visitors an immersive journey through moments of stillness, humor, and intimacy, highlighting the intricate human connections and cultural narratives embedded in everyday life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

