Centre hosts investors meet to unlock fisheries and aquaculture potential in Lakshadweep

The Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAH&D), in collaboration with the Union Territory Administration of Lakshadweep, is organising an Investors Meet on “Investment Opportunities in Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector of Lakshadweep Islands” on 13 December 2025 at Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep.

The high-level event will be held in the presence of Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh. It will also be attended by Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State, MoFAH&D and Ministry of Panchayati Raj; Shri George Kurian, Minister of State, MoFAH&D and Ministry of Minority Affairs; Shri Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep; and other senior dignitaries.

The Investors Meet aims to provide a dedicated platform for domestic investors to explore the vast and largely untapped potential of the fisheries and aquaculture sector in the Lakshadweep Islands. A special interactive session has been planned to allow investors to share their experiences, identify operational challenges, and suggest solutions, enabling the government to design targeted policy and institutional interventions suited to the unique island ecosystem.

The event will witness participation from senior officials and experts from key institutions, including the Department of Fisheries, National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Export Inspection Council (EIC), Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET), National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), Fishery Survey of India (FSI), the UT Administration of Lakshadweep, and local fishermen societies.

Around 35 leading investors and entrepreneurs from across the country are expected to participate, representing sectors such as tuna fisheries, seaweed cultivation, deep-sea fishing, waste management, and ornamental fisheries.

Lakshadweep offers immense potential for responsible and sustainable investments in fisheries and aquaculture. Tuna dominates the region’s marine catch, accounting for nearly 75% of total landings. The islands also possess approximately 4,200 square kilometres of lagoon area and a rich diversity of ornamental fish species. These natural advantages create strong opportunities for deep-sea tuna fisheries, tuna processing units, cold-chain and logistics infrastructure, seaweed farming, offshore mariculture, and ornamental fish production facilities.

Such investments can cater to growing global demand for eco-labelled tuna, high-value seaweed seeds and seaweed-based products, and sustainably sourced aquarium species. Strategic investments in these areas promise robust returns while generating local employment, enhancing fishermen’s incomes, and strengthening the blue economy of the islands.

The government is actively working to create an enabling investment environment through initiatives such as water-area leasing, infrastructure development, regulatory facilitation, and community partnerships. The Investors Meet is aligned with the export targets under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), which envisions achieving fisheries and aquaculture exports worth ₹1 lakh crore.

The interactive discussions involving investors, line ministries, scientific institutions, academia, and local fishermen societies are expected to promote integrated planning through a Whole-of-Government approach. The event marks a significant step towards unlocking Lakshadweep’s fisheries and aquaculture potential and advancing sustainable island development in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Investment Opportunities

Lakshadweep’s pristine marine ecosystem offers a unique triple advantage in high-value fisheries trade. First, its traditional, eco-friendly tuna fishing practices support premium markets backed by strong hook-to-plate traceability. Second, the clean and expansive lagoon systems are ideal for cultivating high-quality seaweed and producing value-added products. Third, the lagoons are rich in ornamental fish resources, offering scope for establishing a complete ornamental fisheries value chain supported by optimal water quality, skilled local workforce, and cost-effective seed production.

Together, these advantages position Lakshadweep as a promising hub for sustainable, high-value fisheries and aquaculture investments.