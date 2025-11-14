Left Menu

Swimming With Your Supper: Thailand's Unique Dining Experience

A central Thailand restaurant has become a sensation by offering meals in flood waters. Since a nearby river overflowed, the Pa Jit restaurant attracts customers intrigued by dining with fish flapping around. This flooding has unexpectedly doubled the owner’s profits amid broader regional flood challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nakhonpathom | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:09 IST
Swimming With Your Supper: Thailand's Unique Dining Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In central Thailand, a restaurant offers an unconventional dining experience that has turned it into an internet sensation. Patrons of Pa Jit, located in Nakhon Pathom province, savor their meals whilst sitting amidst flood waters, surrounded by live fish.

The phenomenon began 11 days ago when a nearby river overflowed, transforming the flooded eatery into a much-talked-about destination. Pictures of families dining as fish flapped around their tables quickly spread online, enhancing the restaurant's allure.

Owner Pornkamol Prangprempree recalls the restaurant's first flooding four years ago, which initially seemed disastrous. Instead, it doubled her profits. However, the flooding that benefits Pa Jit has devastating impacts elsewhere in Thailand, affecting over 480,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

 Russia
2
Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

 India
3
Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

 Global
4
India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025