Swimming With Your Supper: Thailand's Unique Dining Experience

In central Thailand, a restaurant offers an unconventional dining experience that has turned it into an internet sensation. Patrons of Pa Jit, located in Nakhon Pathom province, savor their meals whilst sitting amidst flood waters, surrounded by live fish.

The phenomenon began 11 days ago when a nearby river overflowed, transforming the flooded eatery into a much-talked-about destination. Pictures of families dining as fish flapped around their tables quickly spread online, enhancing the restaurant's allure.

Owner Pornkamol Prangprempree recalls the restaurant's first flooding four years ago, which initially seemed disastrous. Instead, it doubled her profits. However, the flooding that benefits Pa Jit has devastating impacts elsewhere in Thailand, affecting over 480,000 people.

