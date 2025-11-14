Delhi Pavilion Unveiled at India International Trade Fair with Focus on Local Entrepreneurs

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 'Delhi Pavilion' at the India International Trade Fair on Friday, emphasizing government support for local entrepreneurs.

The pavilion showcases Delhi's heritage and modern entrepreneurship, especially spotlighting women entrepreneurs and SC/ST-based units with 49 district-organized stalls.

The fair provides a dynamic platform for India's art, culture, and business, enhancing opportunities for Delhi's emerging talent on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)