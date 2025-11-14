Left Menu

Delhi Pavilion Unveiled at India International Trade Fair with Focus on Local Entrepreneurs

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 'Delhi Pavilion' at the India International Trade Fair, showcasing local entrepreneurs, especially women and minority-run businesses. The pavilion, reflecting Delhi's heritage, offers a platform for MSMEs and start-ups to display their products, celebrating the city's diverse art, culture, and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:45 IST
Delhi Pavilion Unveiled at India International Trade Fair with Focus on Local Entrepreneurs
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 'Delhi Pavilion' at the India International Trade Fair on Friday, emphasizing government support for local entrepreneurs.

The pavilion showcases Delhi's heritage and modern entrepreneurship, especially spotlighting women entrepreneurs and SC/ST-based units with 49 district-organized stalls.

The fair provides a dynamic platform for India's art, culture, and business, enhancing opportunities for Delhi's emerging talent on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA's Electoral Triumph in Bihar: Key Figures and Notable Wins

NDA's Electoral Triumph in Bihar: Key Figures and Notable Wins

 India
2
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Triumph at Roll Ball Nationals

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Triumph at Roll Ball Nationals

 India
3
Explosive Discoveries: Rented House Blast Under Investigation

Explosive Discoveries: Rented House Blast Under Investigation

 India
4
UK Pauses Sanctions, Offers Lifeline to Bulgaria's Lukoil Amidst Energy Crisis

UK Pauses Sanctions, Offers Lifeline to Bulgaria's Lukoil Amidst Energy Cris...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025