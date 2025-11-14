Avtar Group's BOB 2025: Championing Workplace Inclusion in India

The Avtar Group, India's prominent workplace culture consulting firm, drew attention with its prestigious BOB – the Best of Best Conference & Awards at ITC Grand Chola. This annual event celebrates winners of Avtar & Seramount's inclusion initiatives and commemorated the tenth anniversary of the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI).

This year's BOB spotlighted the remarkable 20% rise in women's leadership representation, while the female workforce increased to 36%, from a 2016 baseline of 25%. At the event, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Avtar's Founder-President, expressed that inclusion strategies have turned intent into impactful change, celebrating inspirational stories of women and male allies reshaping workplace dynamics.

"Unbox Inclusion," the event's theme, emphasized innovative leadership and inclusion practices amid evolving global challenges. Chief Guest Ms. Thamizhachi Thangapandian and renowned Carnatic musician Ms. Aruna Sairam lauded Avtar's sustained efforts in fostering workplace inclusion and women empowerment through initiatives like the Male Ally Legacy Award and inclusive hiring on MyAvtar, reaffirming the gathering's role in perpetuating inclusive practices.

