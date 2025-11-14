Nature Meets Glamour: The 2026 Pirelli Calendar Unveiled
The 2026 Pirelli Calendar, shot by photographer Solve Sundsbo, features a blend of celebrity models and nature themes. Celebrated actors and models like Tilda Swinton, Isabella Rossellini, and Venus Williams highlight human-nature connections. The calendar marks its evolution from showcasing scantily clad models to embracing artistic and societal narratives.
The iconic Pirelli Calendar for 2026 has been unveiled, spotlighting a captivating mix of Hollywood glamour and the natural world. The latest edition, shot by Norwegian photographer Solve Sundsbo, features internationally renowned figures including Tilda Swinton, Isabella Rossellini, and tennis legend Venus Williams in unique, nature-inspired settings.
Sundsbo emphasized the importance of casting women he felt a connection with, aiming to blend age, experience, and vibrant sensuality with the elements. Notably, the calendar has evolved beyond its original provocative imagery to embrace more complex, artistic themes. The 52nd edition reflects this transformation by promoting a progressive dialogue on beauty and society.
The tradition, starting in the 1960s, was known for its exclusive distribution to Pirelli's elite clientele. Despite this exclusivity, the calendar has consistently mirrored societal changes, a sentiment echoed by actor Gwendoline Christie, who praised its progressive nature. Accompanying this notable cast are stars like Irina Shayk and fashion designer Susie Cave, enhancing the calendar's allure and depth.
