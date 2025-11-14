Empowering Differently-Abled Children: A Celebration at Raj Bhavan
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar celebrated Children’s Day with nearly forty differently-abled children at the Raj Bhavan, promoting the need for opportunities over sympathy. The event highlighted the talents of these children from the Rehabilitation Centre at Thadiyoor and underscored societal responsibilities in nurturing their unique abilities.
On Friday, the historic halls of Kerala's Raj Bhavan were filled with joy as nearly forty differently-abled children attended a Children's Day event hosted by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
The governor emphasized the need to create opportunities for these children rather than just offering sympathy. He highlighted their unique abilities and called on society to nurture these talents to help them grow independently.
Arlekar shared a success story from Goa, where differently-abled children created and sold decorative items for Diwali, earning substantial funds for their welfare. The event concluded with speeches from former Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and other dignitaries.
