Left Menu

A Whiff of Victory: The World Cheese Awards Captivates Switzerland

The 37th World Cheese Awards in Switzerland drew connoisseurs and newcomers alike, with over 5,200 cheeses from 46 countries. A Swiss Gruyere emerged as the winner, showcasing the rich diversity of cheese. Judges evaluated entries on aroma, texture, and flavor, celebrating global cheese varieties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bern | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:17 IST
A Whiff of Victory: The World Cheese Awards Captivates Switzerland
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Cheese Awards, in its 37th edition, opened in Switzerland, enveloping attendees in tantalizing aromas. With over 5,200 entries from 46 countries, this cheese connoisseurs' paradise blends competition with culinary celebration.

Attendees encountered both pungent and harmonious odors, tantalizing taste buds with a vast array of cheese offerings. Judges evaluated entries, stripped of identifying marks, focusing on aroma, texture, and flavor. The event promises to elevate attendees' appreciation for cheese variety and craftsmanship.

A Swiss Gruyere took top honors, accompanied by an Etxaldia creation from French Basque Country, among others. Despite individual taste preferences, the competition showcases the rich diversity of global cheese, celebrating the artistry behind its creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lukoil Negotiates Asset Sales Amid Sanctions: Deal with Gunvor Falls Through

Lukoil Negotiates Asset Sales Amid Sanctions: Deal with Gunvor Falls Through

 Global
2
Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection

Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection

 India
3
Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

 Global
4
India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025