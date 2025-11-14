A Whiff of Victory: The World Cheese Awards Captivates Switzerland

The World Cheese Awards, in its 37th edition, opened in Switzerland, enveloping attendees in tantalizing aromas. With over 5,200 entries from 46 countries, this cheese connoisseurs' paradise blends competition with culinary celebration.

Attendees encountered both pungent and harmonious odors, tantalizing taste buds with a vast array of cheese offerings. Judges evaluated entries, stripped of identifying marks, focusing on aroma, texture, and flavor. The event promises to elevate attendees' appreciation for cheese variety and craftsmanship.

A Swiss Gruyere took top honors, accompanied by an Etxaldia creation from French Basque Country, among others. Despite individual taste preferences, the competition showcases the rich diversity of global cheese, celebrating the artistry behind its creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)