Royal Birthday with a Cause: Celebrating King Charles III and the KAVS

King Charles III's 77th birthday was celebrated with royal gun salutes and the announcement of 231 King's Awards for Voluntary Service (KAVS) honoring impactful community groups across the UK, including several with Indian heritage. The King's birthday was marked by a photo release and a special reception in Wales.

Updated: 14-11-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:03 IST
King Charles III celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday with the traditional royal gun salutes and a noteworthy announcement of 231 King's Awards for Voluntary Service. These prestigious awards celebrated the remarkable efforts of charities, including those of Indian heritage, making a significant impact in UK communities.

In honor of the celebration, a new photograph of a gardening enthusiast, King Charles, was released by Buckingham Palace. Captured by Millie Pilkington at his Sandringham estate, the image shows the monarch holding a shepherd's crook, embodying his love for the countryside.

The King's special day was spent in Wales with Queen Camilla, attending a reception at Cyfarthfa Castle. Meanwhile, the government's Department for Culture, Media, and Sport unveiled the latest KAVS recipients, emphasizing the vital role of volunteers in enhancing community life across the nation.

