Virtual Reality Mining Experience at IITF by Hindustan Zinc

At the India International Trade Fair (IITF), attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a virtual reality mining experience curated by Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group firm. This interactive installation is designed to educate visitors about world-class mining operations and sustainable practices.

The fair, which opened at Bharat Mandapam, highlights Hindustan Zinc's commitment to technology-driven, critical mineral-centered advancements. Their exhibition stall, located at the Mining Pavilion, reflects the transformative impact of cutting-edge technologies and zinc-based solutions on India's infrastructure development.

Visitors can explore the virtual reality landscape, visiting Hindustan Zinc's renowned Rampura Agucha Mine and Chanderiya Smelter in Rajasthan. The experience demonstrates the significance of critical minerals in securing energy transition and strengthening India's mineral independence.

