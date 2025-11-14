Left Menu

Virtual Reality Mining Experience at IITF by Hindustan Zinc

Visitors to the India International Trade Fair (IITF) can now enjoy a virtual reality mining experience provided by Hindustan Zinc. This presentation highlights advanced mining techniques and sustainable practices, showcasing their significant role in India's infrastructure and energy self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:05 IST
Virtual Reality Mining Experience at IITF by Hindustan Zinc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the India International Trade Fair (IITF), attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a virtual reality mining experience curated by Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group firm. This interactive installation is designed to educate visitors about world-class mining operations and sustainable practices.

The fair, which opened at Bharat Mandapam, highlights Hindustan Zinc's commitment to technology-driven, critical mineral-centered advancements. Their exhibition stall, located at the Mining Pavilion, reflects the transformative impact of cutting-edge technologies and zinc-based solutions on India's infrastructure development.

Visitors can explore the virtual reality landscape, visiting Hindustan Zinc's renowned Rampura Agucha Mine and Chanderiya Smelter in Rajasthan. The experience demonstrates the significance of critical minerals in securing energy transition and strengthening India's mineral independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bumrah's Five-Wicket Brilliance: Patience Overcomes Spin Friendly Surface

Bumrah's Five-Wicket Brilliance: Patience Overcomes Spin Friendly Surface

 India
2
Historic Mosque Saved: Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition in Fatehpur

Historic Mosque Saved: Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition in Fatehpur

 India
3
AIFF Invites Bids for Women's Football League Commercial Rights

AIFF Invites Bids for Women's Football League Commercial Rights

 India
4
Gangster Network in Punjab Busted: Arrest of Weapon Transporters Unveils International Links

Gangster Network in Punjab Busted: Arrest of Weapon Transporters Unveils Int...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025