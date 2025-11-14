Left Menu

Tribal Pride Day: Honoring Heritage and the Path to Unity

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh celebrated 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh - Tribal Pride Day,' recognizing tribal contributions to India's freedom struggle. He emphasized the importance of preserving tribal traditions and praised government efforts under Prime Minister Modi for regional development. Envoys were made to advance sustainably while honoring cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mizoram's Governor Vijay Kumar Singh hailed the significant contributions of India's tribal communities to the nation's freedom struggle during 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh - Tribal Pride Day' celebrations. The event commemorated legendary tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, an icon of colonial resistance.

Singh commended the Mizos for preserving their rich cultural heritage and acknowledged the pivotal role of tribal communities in transcending religious and tribal barriers. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, he lauded efforts towards inclusive growth through education, healthcare, and infrastructure in tribal regions.

Advocating for sustainable progress, Singh urged for collective responsibility in realizing India's vision of development by 2047. Tributes were paid to tribal heroes with a special focus on preserving cultural identity, marked by exhibitions and inaugurations honoring tribal icons, showcasing local crafts and traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

