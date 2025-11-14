Left Menu

Celebrated Sculptor Ram Sutar Honored with 'Maharashtra Bhushan' Award

Veteran sculptor Ram Sutar is presented with the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award for 2024 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sutar's residence in Noida. Accompanied by other prominent political figures, the recognition underscores Sutar's significant contributions to art, including the iconic Statue of Unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honored veteran sculptor Ram Sutar with the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award for 2024 during a visit to Sutar's Noida residence on Friday.

Alongside Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, as well as culture minister Ashish Shelar, were present to recognize Sutar's contributions to Indian art.

Renowned for his iconic works such as the Statue of Unity, Sutar is celebrated as one of India's foremost sculptors. The award, comprising Rs 25 lakh, a citation, and a medal, was announced by Fadnavis in March 2025.

