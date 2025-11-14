Celebrated Sculptor Ram Sutar Honored with 'Maharashtra Bhushan' Award

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honored veteran sculptor Ram Sutar with the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award for 2024 during a visit to Sutar's Noida residence on Friday.

Alongside Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, as well as culture minister Ashish Shelar, were present to recognize Sutar's contributions to Indian art.

Renowned for his iconic works such as the Statue of Unity, Sutar is celebrated as one of India's foremost sculptors. The award, comprising Rs 25 lakh, a citation, and a medal, was announced by Fadnavis in March 2025.