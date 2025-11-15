Uttar Pradesh Hosts Historic National Jamboree After Six Decades

Uttar Pradesh is set to host its largest youth event in decades as the 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides arrives in the state capital. This significant gathering, expected to attract over 33,000 participants, marks its first return in 61 years.

The event, running from November 23 to 29 at the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the organization with delegates from across India and the Asia-Pacific region. An array of cultural and scientific experiences awaits attendees, including a temporary planetarium for solar tracking and stargazing.

Comprehensive preparations are being made, including a dedicated communication tower and a 100-bed temporary hospital. Enhanced security measures and state-wise accommodation are being arranged to ensure a smooth experience for all attendees, emphasizing the diverse cultural representation of this 'mini India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)