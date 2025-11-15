Left Menu

Labubu Craze Hits Hollywood: Sony to Bring Dolls to Big Screen

Labubu dolls, known for their global popularity, are set to be adapted into a movie by Sony Pictures. The film, still in early developmental stages, could potentially be either live-action or animated. These dolls, sold by Pop Mart, gained fame partly due to celebrity endorsements.

15-11-2025
The Labubu dolls that have taken the world by storm may soon find a new stage in Hollywood. On Friday, it was reported by the Hollywood Reporter that Sony Pictures secured a deal to develop a movie inspired by these toothy creatures. Currently, the film is in its early development phase, with uncertainties surrounding whether it will be a live-action or animated feature.

No official comment came from Sony, but the Labubu dolls, distributed by China's Pop Mart, have become quite the phenomenon this year. Celebrities like Rihanna and Lisa from K-Pop group Blackpink have helped propel their popularity, with shoppers eager to purchase these dolls packed in "blind boxes" that reveal their surprise models only upon opening.

Sony, known for successful projects such as the "Jumanji" films and the animated Netflix release "KPop Demon Hunters," aims to recreate Labubu's massive appeal on the silver screen.

