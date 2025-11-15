Left Menu

Odia Singer Humane Sagar Hospitalized with Severe Health Issues

Odia singer Humane Sagar is critically ill with acute chronic liver failure and other complications. Hospitalized at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, he is on non-invasive ventilator support. Known for his rise to fame in a 2012 reality show, Sagar receives wishes for recovery from political figures like Naveen Patnaik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:55 IST
Odia Singer Humane Sagar Hospitalized with Severe Health Issues
  • Country:
  • India

Odia singer Humane Sagar is battling acute chronic liver failure and uncertain health at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The 36-year-old is suffering from multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and bilateral pneumonia, adding to his critical condition.

An official statement from the medical establishment confirmed his struggle against these health challenges. Sagar remains on non-invasive ventilator support as doctors monitor his fragile condition.

Political figures like BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik have expressed concern, praying for Sagar's recovery. A celebrated figure in Odia music, Sagar's rise began after his triumph in a 2012 singing competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Police Station Explosion in Kashmir Highlights Ongoing Tensions

Tragic Police Station Explosion in Kashmir Highlights Ongoing Tensions

 Global
2
Hyderabad Police Chief Battles Cyber Fraud Impersonation

Hyderabad Police Chief Battles Cyber Fraud Impersonation

 India
3
ICC Launches Women's Emerging Nations Trophy to Boost Global Women's Cricket

ICC Launches Women's Emerging Nations Trophy to Boost Global Women's Cricket

 Thailand
4
NDA's Historic Win in Bihar: Consequences and Reactions

NDA's Historic Win in Bihar: Consequences and Reactions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025