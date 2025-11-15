Odia Singer Humane Sagar Hospitalized with Severe Health Issues
Odia singer Humane Sagar is critically ill with acute chronic liver failure and other complications. Hospitalized at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, he is on non-invasive ventilator support. Known for his rise to fame in a 2012 reality show, Sagar receives wishes for recovery from political figures like Naveen Patnaik.
- Country:
- India
Odia singer Humane Sagar is battling acute chronic liver failure and uncertain health at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The 36-year-old is suffering from multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and bilateral pneumonia, adding to his critical condition.
An official statement from the medical establishment confirmed his struggle against these health challenges. Sagar remains on non-invasive ventilator support as doctors monitor his fragile condition.
Political figures like BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik have expressed concern, praying for Sagar's recovery. A celebrated figure in Odia music, Sagar's rise began after his triumph in a 2012 singing competition.
