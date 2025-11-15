Odia Singer Humane Sagar Hospitalized with Severe Health Issues

Odia singer Humane Sagar is battling acute chronic liver failure and uncertain health at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The 36-year-old is suffering from multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and bilateral pneumonia, adding to his critical condition.

An official statement from the medical establishment confirmed his struggle against these health challenges. Sagar remains on non-invasive ventilator support as doctors monitor his fragile condition.

Political figures like BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik have expressed concern, praying for Sagar's recovery. A celebrated figure in Odia music, Sagar's rise began after his triumph in a 2012 singing competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)