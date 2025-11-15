Left Menu

Sony Embraces Labubu Magic: A New Toy-to-Film Adventure

Sony Pictures has acquired the rights to adapt the Chinese doll brand Labubu into a film. The doll trend, which took off globally in 2024 thanks to K-pop star Lisa, boosted Pop Mart's profits. The film's type—live-action or animated—remains undecided, and no producer is attached yet.

Updated: 15-11-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United States

Sony Pictures is stepping into the world of collectibles by acquiring the screen rights to the Chinese doll brand Labubu. Following growing interest and the item's rise to fame, a film adaptation is expected, though specifics such as the production team and film genre are still under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Labubu, crafted in 2015 by artist Kasing Lung, includes a lineup of quirky characters like leader Zimomo. Its surge in popularity began in 2019 and gained international acclaim in 2024 after K-pop star Lisa from 'Blackpink' embraced the toy, causing Pop Mart's profits to skyrocket by 350%, revealing the toy's influential market momentum.

The history of toys becoming successful films is not new; similar projects like 'The Lego Movie' and 'Barbie' have paved the way. Sony's collaboration with Mattel Films to develop projects like 'View Master' shows Hollywood's appetite for transforming beloved toys into cinematic phenomena.

