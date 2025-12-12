Arabic Class Cover for Terror: NIA Exposes Radicalisation in Coimbatore

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its scrutiny of terrorist activities linked to radicalisation under the pretense of Arabic language classes, with a supplementary chargesheet filed against seven accused and the Kovai Arabic Educational Association (KAEA). This case, stemming from the Coimbatore car bomb blast of 2022, implicates key individuals and the educational association for fostering extremism.

Originally charging four, including the principal of Madras Arabic College, Jameel Basha, the NIA's investigation revealed 14 out of 18 accused were students at Kovai Arabic College, operated by KAEA. The agency highlights how radical sermons were strategically spread via modern communication platforms like Zoom, WhatsApp, and Telegram, alongside traditional classroom settings.

The recent charges bring Mohammed Hussain and Irshath, among others, into focus for additional accusations. The NIA underlines its commitment to dismantling these networks, expressing concerns over the ease of spreading radical ideologies through educational guises.

