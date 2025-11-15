Left Menu

Alicia Silverstone Remembers Her Late Mother's Cameo in 'Clueless'

Alicia Silverstone fondly recalls her late mother's cameo in the film 'Clueless,' sharing her emotional connection to the scene. She also updates fans about the upcoming 'Clueless' TV series. Silverstone reflects on her mother's values and expresses excitement about reprising her iconic role.

Updated: 15-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:04 IST
Alicia Silverstone, the acclaimed actress known for roles in 'The Crush', 'The Wonder Years', and 'Blast from the Past', has shared a poignant memory of her late mother's cameo in 'Clueless'. Silverstone nostalgically recalls her mother's brief appearance in the iconic 1995 rom-com.

'There's a wedding scene where my mom appears in the background, and she passed away six years ago tonight,' Silverstone expressed during an event, reported People. 'It's wonderful to see that moment and feel her presence. My mom would be thrilled about all this.'

In her 2021 blog post, Silverstone lauded her mother's earthy lifestyle and love for animals. Meanwhile, she announced an upcoming 'Clueless' TV project on Instagram, expressing her excitement to reprise her role as Cher Horowitz, although the series is still in its early stages, according to Silverstone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

