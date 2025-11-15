Left Menu

Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth: A New Era of Spiritual Renaissance in India

The Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth, a grand spiritual and cultural center, is set to be established in Haridwar, India. Aimed at reviving Sanatan Dharma, the Mahapeeth will house a Vedic-Modern Gurukul, Sanatan Parliament Bhavan, and various centers dedicated to spiritual and cultural education. It promises national and spiritual awakening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:11 IST
Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth: A New Era of Spiritual Renaissance in India
  • Country:
  • United States

India is on the verge of a spiritual revival with the establishment of the Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth in Haridwar. Initiated by the Teerth Sewa Nyas, the project aims to create a global center for Sanatan Dharma, with a foundation ceremony set for November 21.

This ambitious endeavor plans to merge Vedic wisdom with modern education through a unique residential Gurukul. The Mahapeeth will also feature the world's first Sanatan Parliament Bhavan, serving as a hub for religious policy and cultural discussions among spiritual leaders and scholars.

Encompassing a wide array of facilities, including a self-employment center, meditation hall, and a Sanatan Time Museum, the Mahapeeth aims to prepare future leaders in Vedic knowledge and national service. The initiative calls for public participation, inviting contributions from spiritual and cultural enthusiasts worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Crackdown: Over 1,000 Arrested in Major Drug Bust

Sri Lanka's Crackdown: Over 1,000 Arrested in Major Drug Bust

 Sri Lanka
2
Political Reconciliation: NCP's Surprising Alliance in Maharashtra

Political Reconciliation: NCP's Surprising Alliance in Maharashtra

 India
3
Congress Resilience: A Tale of Ideological Survival

Congress Resilience: A Tale of Ideological Survival

 India
4
Sharjah Equestrian Club Prepares for Exciting Racing Season

Sharjah Equestrian Club Prepares for Exciting Racing Season

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025