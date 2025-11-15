Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth: A New Era of Spiritual Renaissance in India
The Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth, a grand spiritual and cultural center, is set to be established in Haridwar, India. Aimed at reviving Sanatan Dharma, the Mahapeeth will house a Vedic-Modern Gurukul, Sanatan Parliament Bhavan, and various centers dedicated to spiritual and cultural education. It promises national and spiritual awakening.
- Country:
- United States
India is on the verge of a spiritual revival with the establishment of the Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth in Haridwar. Initiated by the Teerth Sewa Nyas, the project aims to create a global center for Sanatan Dharma, with a foundation ceremony set for November 21.
This ambitious endeavor plans to merge Vedic wisdom with modern education through a unique residential Gurukul. The Mahapeeth will also feature the world's first Sanatan Parliament Bhavan, serving as a hub for religious policy and cultural discussions among spiritual leaders and scholars.
Encompassing a wide array of facilities, including a self-employment center, meditation hall, and a Sanatan Time Museum, the Mahapeeth aims to prepare future leaders in Vedic knowledge and national service. The initiative calls for public participation, inviting contributions from spiritual and cultural enthusiasts worldwide.