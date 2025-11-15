Twinkle Khanna and Kajol Host India Women's Cricket Champs on 'Two Much'

Actresses Twinkle Khanna and Kajol are gearing up to host Indian Women's Cricket World Cup champions Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in an upcoming episode of 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.' The World Cup-winning cricketers will share insights into their triumph, capturing the emotional journey of representing India and clinching the prestigious trophy.

Kajol expressed her enthusiasm, emphasizing the significance of hosting these champions. 'When India won the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, it was a historic moment transcending the sport itself,' Kajol remarked. 'On Two Much, we will explore behind-the-scenes with Jemimah and Shafali, unveiling the laughter, nerves, and determination that fueled a nation's dream,' she added.

Twinkle Khanna echoed similar sentiments, describing the recent victory as 'inspiring' and a source of immense national pride. 'Jemimah and Shafali's accomplishments redefine grit, breaking barriers, and setting a path for women,' Khanna noted. 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' is Prime Video's latest unscripted original, launched on September 25, with new episodes airing every Thursday worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)