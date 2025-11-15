Left Menu

Building Bridges: Foreign Delegates Explore Indian Naval Strength

A delegation of 48 Foreign Service Attachés from various countries visited the Southern Naval Command in India, observing naval operations and training. The visit included a 'Day at Sea' on Indian Navy vessels and tours of professional training schools, enhancing maritime partnerships and understanding of India's naval capabilities.

Updated: 15-11-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  India

A group of 48 Foreign Service Attachés from different nations toured the Southern Naval Command (SNC) in India, according to a Defence official on Saturday. The tour was part of a Tri-Services FSAs itinerary organized by HQ IDS, spanning Thursday to Saturday.

The delegation received insights into the Indian Navy's vast naval operations, training procedures, and technical resources, as per a Defence spokesperson's statement. A 'Day at Sea' was held aboard the locally built NOPV INS Sunayna and the new survey vessel INS Ikshak, showcasing naval maneuvers and aerial exercises.

The attachés also explored various training facilities within the SNC, observing state-of-the-art simulators and receiving detailed briefings on the command's numerous operational and training initiatives. The visit enhanced their understanding and cooperation with the Indian Navy, bolstering maritime partnerships, the spokesperson stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

