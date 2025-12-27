Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life Sentence in Unnao Rape Case

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by the CBI challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the life sentence of expelled BJP leader, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The apex court's review comes after Sengar's sentence was suspended until his appeal is resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:55 IST
Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life Sentence in Unnao Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is poised to address a plea from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that contests the Delhi High Court's suspension of a life sentence imposed on former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for his involvement in the high-profile 2017 Unnao rape case.

A bench, including Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justices J K Maheshwari, and Augustine George Masih, is scheduled to review the plea on December 29. This review follows a separate petition filed by advocates Anjale Patel and Pooja Shilpkar, further challenging the high court's directive.

Sengar's life sentence in the rape case was temporarily paused by the Delhi High Court on December 23, reflecting his already served seven years and five months in jail. Despite this, he remains incarcerated, serving a concurrent 10-year sentence for the custodial death of the rape survivor's father. The high court imposed conditions on his release, including a bond and restrictions on his proximity to the victim.

TRENDING

1
Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

 United Kingdom
2
Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District

Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District

 India
3
Tragic Murder Unfolds in Thane's Loknagari Locality

Tragic Murder Unfolds in Thane's Loknagari Locality

 India
4
Arsenal Holds Top Spot Amidst Thrilling Premier League Drama

Arsenal Holds Top Spot Amidst Thrilling Premier League Drama

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025