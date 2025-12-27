Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life Sentence in Unnao Rape Case

The Supreme Court is poised to address a plea from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that contests the Delhi High Court's suspension of a life sentence imposed on former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for his involvement in the high-profile 2017 Unnao rape case.

A bench, including Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justices J K Maheshwari, and Augustine George Masih, is scheduled to review the plea on December 29. This review follows a separate petition filed by advocates Anjale Patel and Pooja Shilpkar, further challenging the high court's directive.

Sengar's life sentence in the rape case was temporarily paused by the Delhi High Court on December 23, reflecting his already served seven years and five months in jail. Despite this, he remains incarcerated, serving a concurrent 10-year sentence for the custodial death of the rape survivor's father. The high court imposed conditions on his release, including a bond and restrictions on his proximity to the victim.