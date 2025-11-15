Pope Leo Advocates for Cinema's Survival in the Digital Age

Pope Leo called on Hollywood actors and filmmakers to rally behind efforts to save struggling cinemas. Addressing stars like Cate Blanchett and directors Spike Lee and Sally Potter, the Pope stressed the importance of preserving the communal experience of watching films.

Highlighting cinema's status as a 'workshop of hope' during uncertain times, Pope Leo encouraged resisting the algorithm-driven narratives that dominate today's content. He urged storytellers to embrace themes of slowness, silence, and difference, delving into deeper human questions.

The meeting spotlighted dwindling box office revenues since the pandemic, with hopes pinned on a collective industry endeavor to revitalize cinema's cultural value. Cate Blanchett and filmmaker Spike Lee highlighted the Pope's inspiring messages to not shy away from difficult stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)