Left Menu

Pope Leo Advocates for Cinema's Survival in the Digital Age

Pope Leo addressed Hollywood's elite, urging action to safeguard cinemas threatened by digital dominance. He emphasized cinema's role as a cultural beacon amidst global uncertainty and the challenge of declining box office revenues. The Pope praised the collaborative effort behind filmmaking and advocated for stories confronting societal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:13 IST
Pope Leo Advocates for Cinema's Survival in the Digital Age
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pope Leo called on Hollywood actors and filmmakers to rally behind efforts to save struggling cinemas. Addressing stars like Cate Blanchett and directors Spike Lee and Sally Potter, the Pope stressed the importance of preserving the communal experience of watching films.

Highlighting cinema's status as a 'workshop of hope' during uncertain times, Pope Leo encouraged resisting the algorithm-driven narratives that dominate today's content. He urged storytellers to embrace themes of slowness, silence, and difference, delving into deeper human questions.

The meeting spotlighted dwindling box office revenues since the pandemic, with hopes pinned on a collective industry endeavor to revitalize cinema's cultural value. Cate Blanchett and filmmaker Spike Lee highlighted the Pope's inspiring messages to not shy away from difficult stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harmer's Strategy Holds Key as South Africa Battles India on Challenging Turf

Harmer's Strategy Holds Key as South Africa Battles India on Challenging Tur...

 India
2
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
3
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
4
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025