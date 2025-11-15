Prem Chopra: Released from Hospital and Reflections on Hollywood Aspirations

Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being admitted for chest congestion on November 8. Family members confirmed his return home following successful treatment at the facility on Saturday.

Prem Chopra, renowned for his memorable performances in films like 'Prem Nagar', 'Upkar', and 'Bobby', established himself as one of Bollywood's most legendary villains. Over his four-decade career, he also gained international recognition through his iconic negative roles.

In a previous interview with ANI, Chopra disclosed an intriguing Hollywood proposition where he was initially offered a role reminiscent of the character Godfather in homage to Francis Ford Coppola's classic. However, upon arriving on set, Chopra discovered that the part was far less significant than expected, serving as a mere nod to the film's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)