India Hosts Grand Tipitaka Ceremony: A Global Tribute to Buddha's Legacy

In a display of spiritual devotion and cultural preservation, Bihar is preparing to host the annual Tipitaka chanting ceremony and commemorative walk, retracing the Buddha's footsteps from Jethian Valley to Venuvana.

Organized by the International Buddhist Confederation in partnership with India's Ministry of Culture, the event celebrates the Buddha's teachings, highlighting India's role as the epicenter of Buddhist heritage.

More than 20,000 participants, including monastic delegations from several countries, will converge at Bodh Gaya for the 12-day ceremony, which also features the donation of 220 golden Buddha statues crafted in Odisha.