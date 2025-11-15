Left Menu

India Hosts Grand Tipitaka Ceremony: A Global Tribute to Buddha's Legacy

The upcoming Tipitaka chanting ceremony in Bihar, organized by the International Buddhist Confederation with India's Ministry of Culture, celebrates India's commitment to preserving Buddhist heritage. The 12-day event is accompanied by a walk tracing Buddha's steps, reinforcing India's role as a global Buddhist heritage hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:45 IST
India Hosts Grand Tipitaka Ceremony: A Global Tribute to Buddha's Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of spiritual devotion and cultural preservation, Bihar is preparing to host the annual Tipitaka chanting ceremony and commemorative walk, retracing the Buddha's footsteps from Jethian Valley to Venuvana.

Organized by the International Buddhist Confederation in partnership with India's Ministry of Culture, the event celebrates the Buddha's teachings, highlighting India's role as the epicenter of Buddhist heritage.

More than 20,000 participants, including monastic delegations from several countries, will converge at Bodh Gaya for the 12-day ceremony, which also features the donation of 220 golden Buddha statues crafted in Odisha.

TRENDING

1
Harmer's Strategy Holds Key as South Africa Battles India on Challenging Turf

Harmer's Strategy Holds Key as South Africa Battles India on Challenging Tur...

 India
2
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
3
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
4
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025