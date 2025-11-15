Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Ramoji Awards 2025 to Honor Nation Builders

The inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 will be held on November 16 at Ramoji Film City. Instituted by the Ramoji Group, the awards honor individuals excelling in service, discipline, and nation-building. Seven distinguished personalities will be recognized, with the event featuring various prominent leaders.

The much-anticipated Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 are set to launch on November 16 at Ramoji Film City. Instituted by the Ramoji Group in honor of its late Founder Chairman, Ramoji Rao, the awards aim to recognize individuals who epitomize service, discipline, and nation-building values.

Seven individuals have been selected across various categories, including Journalism, Rural Development, and Science and Technology. The selection process involved rigorous and transparent evaluation by expert panels and final validation by a dedicated committee to ensure authenticity.

The event, attended by notable leaders like Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, will also mark the release of the 'Ramoji Dictionary.' The ceremony underscores the Ramoji Group's commitment to honoring changemakers and their significant societal contributions.

