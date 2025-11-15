Cultural Tapestry: International Gita Mahotsav 2025 Launches with Saras and Crafts Mela

In a grand inauguration adorned with the resonant sounds of conch shells, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh launched the Saras and Crafts Mela in Kurukshetra, signaling the onset of the International Gita Mahotsav 2025.

The mela is a vibrant showcase of cultural heritage, featuring artists and craftsmen from all corners of India. Governor Ghosh lit a ceremonial lamp at the sacred Brahmasarovar and offered floral tributes to the Bhagavad Gita, marking the official commencement of the festival.

The Mahotsav, running from November 15 to December 5, promises a spectacle of cultural richness with events like Sant Sammelan and Deepotsav. Governor Ghosh highlighted the enduring impact of Lord Krishna's teachings and the festival's significance in inspiring future generations. With broad participation anticipated, the festival stands as a testament to India's diverse cultural fabric.

