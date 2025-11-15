Left Menu

Cultural Tapestry: International Gita Mahotsav 2025 Launches with Saras and Crafts Mela

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh inaugurated the Saras and Crafts Mela in Kurukshetra, initiating the International Gita Mahotsav 2025. The event gathers artists and artisans nationwide, celebrating India's diverse cultural heritage. The festival, featuring key attractions like Sant Sammelan and Deepotsav, promises a rich cultural experience for attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:50 IST
In a grand inauguration adorned with the resonant sounds of conch shells, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh launched the Saras and Crafts Mela in Kurukshetra, signaling the onset of the International Gita Mahotsav 2025.

The mela is a vibrant showcase of cultural heritage, featuring artists and craftsmen from all corners of India. Governor Ghosh lit a ceremonial lamp at the sacred Brahmasarovar and offered floral tributes to the Bhagavad Gita, marking the official commencement of the festival.

The Mahotsav, running from November 15 to December 5, promises a spectacle of cultural richness with events like Sant Sammelan and Deepotsav. Governor Ghosh highlighted the enduring impact of Lord Krishna's teachings and the festival's significance in inspiring future generations. With broad participation anticipated, the festival stands as a testament to India's diverse cultural fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

