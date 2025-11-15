Priyanka Chopra Stuns at GlobeTrotter Event and Varanasi Reveal

On a much-anticipated Saturday evening, Priyanka Chopra ensured all eyes were on her as she dazzled at the GlobeTrotter event in Ramoji Film City. The 'Desi Girl' made a statement, arriving in style, clad in a sophisticated lehenga-saree that highlighted her fashion prowess.

Joining her were 'Varanasi' co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, alongside renowned director SS Rajamouli. Priyanka's ensemble, complete with a striking statement necklace and intricate accessories, captured attention, and her graceful 'Namaste' gesture to the cheering crowd added an endearing touch.

The excitement peaked with a notable revelation from the makers of the upcoming film 'Varanasi', unveiling its title and a first look at Mahesh Babu's character on a grand screen. Set for a Sankranti 2027 release, the film will feature Priyanka as Mandakini, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more.