SS Rajamouli Unveils 'Varanasi': A Cinematic Epic Set to Wow Audiences Globally

In a momentous announcement at Ramoji Film City, celebrated filmmaker S S Rajamouli unveiled the title of his upcoming cinematic epic 'Varanasi'. The grand reveal was marked by a spectacular event attended by a staggering 50,000 fans.

Starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, 'Varanasi' marks Rajamouli's first collaboration with the actor. The film, set to release globally in January 2027, coincides with the festival of Sankranti, promising a striking blend of mythological elements and cutting-edge cinematography.

The teaser showcased a thrilling narrative, traversing diverse locations and time periods, but a technical glitch delayed its screening. Nonetheless, audiences were thrilled by glimpses of Mahesh Babu riding a bull through the streets of Varanasi, whetting the appetite for what promises to be a visual feast.