Left Menu

SS Rajamouli Unveils 'Varanasi': A Cinematic Epic Set to Wow Audiences Globally

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli revealed his next project, 'Varanasi', featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Unveiled at a grand event, the film set to release in January 2027 promises stunning visuals and an epic narrative. The film marks Rajamouli's first collaboration with the Telugu superstar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-11-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 00:29 IST
SS Rajamouli Unveils 'Varanasi': A Cinematic Epic Set to Wow Audiences Globally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous announcement at Ramoji Film City, celebrated filmmaker S S Rajamouli unveiled the title of his upcoming cinematic epic 'Varanasi'. The grand reveal was marked by a spectacular event attended by a staggering 50,000 fans.

Starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, 'Varanasi' marks Rajamouli's first collaboration with the actor. The film, set to release globally in January 2027, coincides with the festival of Sankranti, promising a striking blend of mythological elements and cutting-edge cinematography.

The teaser showcased a thrilling narrative, traversing diverse locations and time periods, but a technical glitch delayed its screening. Nonetheless, audiences were thrilled by glimpses of Mahesh Babu riding a bull through the streets of Varanasi, whetting the appetite for what promises to be a visual feast.

TRENDING

1
Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

 Global
2
Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

 India
3
CARICOM Seeks Reparations Dialogue with Britain

CARICOM Seeks Reparations Dialogue with Britain

 Global
4
Tensions Rise in Charlotte Amidst Federal Immigration Crackdown

Tensions Rise in Charlotte Amidst Federal Immigration Crackdown

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025