Resilience and Revival: Tibetan Buddhism's Tale of Endurance
Senior BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi praised the resilience of Tibetan Buddhists, expressing hope that Tibet would rise again through the Dalai Lama's teachings of non-violence. At a book launch event for Arvind Yadav's biography of the Dalai Lama, Joshi contrasted Tibet's enduring principles with other historical exiles.
During a recent event, senior BJP figure Murali Manohar Joshi extolled Tibetan Buddhists for their resilience and adherence to non-violence, a principle steadfastly upheld by the 14th Dalai Lama. Joshi inspired attendees, suggesting that Tibet might one day reclaim its historical prominence.
The event celebrated the release of 'Anashwar,' authored by journalist Arvind Yadav, providing the first official Hindi biography of the Dalai Lama. Joshi, alongside former MP Karan Singh, discussed Tibet's remarkable endurance despite formidable challenges.
Highlighting Tibet's legacy, Joshi emphasized its historical influence on China, noting its introduction of Buddhism there. Drawing a parallel to the Jewish diaspora, he acclaimed Tibet's perseverance, contrasting the different responses to exile.
