Revolutionizing Travel: The Launch of the Agentic Tourism Initiative

The Agentic Tourism Initiative, unveiled at the inaugural TOURISE Summit in Saudi Arabia, is the world's first agentic protocol for tourism. Aimed at revolutionizing the travel ecosystem, it uses AI to enhance and secure travel experiences. The summit emphasized innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.

The Agentic Tourism Initiative was launched at the TOURISE Summit, marking a groundbreaking moment in global travel. This pioneering protocol aims to revolutionize the tourism industry by utilizing artificial intelligence to enhance and secure all aspects of travel.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, highlighted the initiative's potential to transform the travel landscape, especially as global travel is set to double by 2035. Emphasizing collaboration among public and private sectors, the summit outlined strategies for sustainable and inclusive growth.

With backing from figures like Ronaldo and Branson, and a USD 113 billion investment, TOURISE is poised to redefine the tourism economy. It brings together leaders to create a shared roadmap for innovation in tourism, aiming to foster partnerships and high-impact deals across the visitor economy.

