Punjab's Tribute: Transforming Sarabha into a Model Village

In a tribute to the legendary freedom fighter Kartar Singh Sarabha, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a series of development projects worth Rs 45.84 crore. These initiatives aim to transform Sarabha's village into a model settlement with enhanced infrastructure and amenities.

Addressing a state-level event in Sarabha village, Mann emphasized the government's commitment to honoring the young Ghadar Movement hero. Notable projects include sports facilities, improved roads, and a surface water supply scheme, all designed to elevate the living standards in the area.

The chief minister also highlighted upcoming commemorative events marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and announced a separate Rs 40 crore allocation for expanding road access to Halwara airport, ensuring better connectivity for residents.