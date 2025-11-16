Left Menu

Reviving Heritage: Uttar Pradesh's Call for Cultural Pride

During the Uttarakhand Mahotsav-2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized foreign historians for omitting India's history but praised folk arts for preserving it. Highlighting the blend of Awadhi and Uttarakhandi cultures, he urged pride in India's heritage, noting the contributions of notable leaders from the region.

  Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized foreign historians at the Uttarakhand Mahotsav-2025 for leaving out significant moments from India's history, which persist through folk arts. He emphasized the importance of festivals in preserving India's vibrant cultural heritage.

Addressing attendees, Adityanath praised folk music and arts as true historians, keeping alive tales forgotten by recorded history. He urged citizens to embrace their heritage and maintain pride in the culture found in India's diverse regions.

The chief minister noted the Uttarakhand Mahotsav's representation of both Awadhi and Uttarakhandi cultures, highlighting contributions from regional leaders and military figures. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also attended the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

