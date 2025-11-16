Reviving Heritage: Uttar Pradesh's Call for Cultural Pride

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized foreign historians at the Uttarakhand Mahotsav-2025 for leaving out significant moments from India's history, which persist through folk arts. He emphasized the importance of festivals in preserving India's vibrant cultural heritage.

Addressing attendees, Adityanath praised folk music and arts as true historians, keeping alive tales forgotten by recorded history. He urged citizens to embrace their heritage and maintain pride in the culture found in India's diverse regions.

The chief minister noted the Uttarakhand Mahotsav's representation of both Awadhi and Uttarakhandi cultures, highlighting contributions from regional leaders and military figures. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also attended the event.

