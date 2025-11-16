DMK's 'Knowledge Festival': A Political Triumph in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has called upon DMK workers to remain vigilant during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. Over the next 40-45 days, the party aims to ensure the integrity of the voter list by preventing the deletion of genuine voters and the addition of fake voter names.

Speaking at the conclusion of the 'Arivu Thiruvizha' Knowledge Festival, Stalin highlighted the unique political event, which was organized by the DMK Youth Wing. Held at the Valluvar Kottam, this festival sought to educate party members about Tamil Nadu's political landscape and history, differentiating itself from conventional book fairs.

Additionally, Chief Minister M K Stalin's two-and-a-half-hour visit to the festival and his purchase of 63 books underscored the DMK's commitment to political education. In social media updates, both Udhayanidhi and M K Stalin shared their aspirations for the annual continuation and amplification of the event's success.