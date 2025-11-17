A Glimpse Into Automotive Elegance: Mercedes-Benz Classics Take Center Stage

The 12th edition of the Mercedes-Benz car rally featured over 100 classic models on display, marking a notable event for automotive enthusiasts. Held at Taj Lands End in Bandra, the rally drew a record crowd, eager to admire the vintage vehicles, many making their debut in the event.

The rally has grown from a one-time celebration to an annual highlight that attracts participants from across the globe, celebrating the luxury brand's enduring legacy. This year's entries included the iconic W108 Red Pig tribute cars, emphasizing the rally's commitment to showcasing historically significant models.

This year's standout observation was the rising value of these classics, with experts and enthusiasts acknowledging a tremendous appreciation in worth, making them a sound investment. The event, inaugurated by Minister Ashish Shelar, was not just a showcase but a testament to the timeless appeal of the three-pointed star.

