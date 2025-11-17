Left Menu

Justin Bieber's Skateboard Mishap: Singing Through Pain

Justin Bieber, renowned for hits like 'Sorry', 'Baby', and 'Peaches', revealed he is experiencing severe pain following a fall from a Onewheel electric skateboard. Despite the injury affecting his rib and causing discomfort during performances, Bieber continued rehearsals for the upcoming 2026 Coachella Music Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:20 IST
Justin Bieber's Skateboard Mishap: Singing Through Pain
Justin Bieber
  • Country:
  • United States

Justin Bieber, famous for songs such as 'Sorry', 'Baby', and 'Peaches', recently disclosed the impact of a severe injury sustained after a fall from a Onewheel electric skateboard. The incident, which left his rib in extreme pain, affects his every movement.

During a Twitch livestream, the singer, aged 31, described his struggle: 'That is hurting me bad... I'm trying to play it cool,' as quoted by Page Six. Bieber elaborated, saying he fell on his side, landing painfully on his hip.

Despite the discomfort, he persevered with rehearsals for the 2026 Coachella Music Festival, where he will headline alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, showcasing his resilience and dedication to performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light

India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light

 India
2
Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

 Global
3
Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody.

Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custo...

 India
4
Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Global Market Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025