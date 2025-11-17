Justin Bieber's Skateboard Mishap: Singing Through Pain

Justin Bieber, famous for songs such as 'Sorry', 'Baby', and 'Peaches', recently disclosed the impact of a severe injury sustained after a fall from a Onewheel electric skateboard. The incident, which left his rib in extreme pain, affects his every movement.

During a Twitch livestream, the singer, aged 31, described his struggle: 'That is hurting me bad... I'm trying to play it cool,' as quoted by Page Six. Bieber elaborated, saying he fell on his side, landing painfully on his hip.

Despite the discomfort, he persevered with rehearsals for the 2026 Coachella Music Festival, where he will headline alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, showcasing his resilience and dedication to performance.

