Humans in the Loop: Indie Film Gains Oscar Nod with Tech-Infused Narrative

Aranya Sahay's thought-provoking feature, 'Humans in the Loop', has been honored with the prestigious Film Independent Sloan Distribution Grant, effectively paving its path to potentially qualify for the 98th Academy Awards.

Endorsed by Film Independent and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the grant champions films that intertwine gripping narratives with themes of science or technology, thus facilitating a wider audience appreciation through strategic releases.

The film encapsulates the narrative of an indigenous woman navigating life in a rural data-annotation center in India, examining artificial intelligence's ethical complexities and illustrating humanity's integral role within technology.