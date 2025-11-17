Rahu Ketu: A New Dawn for Indian Comedy Cinema

Set to hit theaters on January 16, 2026, 'Rahu Ketu' is a comedy film starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma. This cinematic venture is a collaborative effort involving Zee Studios and BLive, intertwining folklore, humor, and compelling social commentary.

Directed by the renowned Vipul Vig of 'Fukrey' fame, the movie aims to provide an original and entertaining experience enriched with cultural depth. Zee Studios' CBO Umesh Kumar Bansal highlights their commitment to narratives that resonate with Indian audiences.

''Rahu Ketu'' also features talents like Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Chunky Pandey, promising a refreshing comedy that seeks to push traditional boundaries of the genre.