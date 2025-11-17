Revolutionizing Black Terracotta: A Patented Eco-Friendly Breakthrough

Researchers from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, have developed an innovative, eco-friendly method to produce black terracotta wares. The team, led by Professor Swadesh Kumar Pratihar, has crafted a patented process that merges age-old artisan skills with contemporary technology to ensure sustainable production.

Traditionally, black terracotta is crafted using techniques passed down through generations, such as those in India's Nizamabad region and Tibet's Nixi village. However, existing methods are time-intensive and environmentally detrimental, releasing toxic gases during the open-pit firing process.

The new method, which significantly reduces the firing duration to under seven hours, uses indirect heating in a vacuum chamber, avoiding pollution and health risks. This breakthrough facilitates uniform black finishes without requiring skilled artisans or specialized clay, paving the way for broader adoption in the production of black terracotta wares.

(With inputs from agencies.)