Left Menu

Revolutionizing Black Terracotta: A Patented Eco-Friendly Breakthrough

Researchers at NIT Rourkela, led by Professor Swadesh Kumar Pratihar, developed a patented eco-friendly method to produce black terracotta wares. The new process merges traditional techniques with modern technology, significantly reducing production time and environmental impact, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:20 IST
Revolutionizing Black Terracotta: A Patented Eco-Friendly Breakthrough
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, have developed an innovative, eco-friendly method to produce black terracotta wares. The team, led by Professor Swadesh Kumar Pratihar, has crafted a patented process that merges age-old artisan skills with contemporary technology to ensure sustainable production.

Traditionally, black terracotta is crafted using techniques passed down through generations, such as those in India's Nizamabad region and Tibet's Nixi village. However, existing methods are time-intensive and environmentally detrimental, releasing toxic gases during the open-pit firing process.

The new method, which significantly reduces the firing duration to under seven hours, uses indirect heating in a vacuum chamber, avoiding pollution and health risks. This breakthrough facilitates uniform black finishes without requiring skilled artisans or specialized clay, paving the way for broader adoption in the production of black terracotta wares.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Showcases Defense Prowess at Dubai Air Show 2025

India Showcases Defense Prowess at Dubai Air Show 2025

 United Arab Emirates
2
SP leader Azam Khan, son Abdullah sent to jail after Rampur MP/MLA court convicts, sentences them in dual PAN card case.

SP leader Azam Khan, son Abdullah sent to jail after Rampur MP/MLA court con...

 India
3
Supreme Court Advocates Long-term Strategy for Pollution Control in Delhi-NCR

Supreme Court Advocates Long-term Strategy for Pollution Control in Delhi-NC...

 India
4
Tragedy in Dhanbad: Illegal Mining Claims Lives

Tragedy in Dhanbad: Illegal Mining Claims Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025