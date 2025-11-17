Odisha Parab 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is gearing up for a cultural treat as the Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, announces the Odisha Parab 2025. This three-day event, organized in association with FICCI, promises to be a celebration of Odisha's heritage, art, tourism, and cuisine.

The event aims to showcase Odisha's rich cultural fabric, with special focus on crafts, traditional cuisines, and performing arts. Visitors can expect an immersive experience that highlights the state's unique offerings, supported by government departments and cultural organizations.

With free entry and a host of attractions, Odisha Parab 2025 seeks to strengthen cultural ties between Odisha and Karnataka and promote tourism and investment opportunities through a series of showcases, roadshows, and networking events.

(With inputs from agencies.)