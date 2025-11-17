Left Menu

Odisha Parab 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza in Bengaluru

The Odisha Parab 2025 is set to be a grand celebration of Odisha's rich cultural heritage, art, and tourism. Hosted in Bengaluru from November 15-17, the event will feature traditional crafts, culinary delights, and performances, showcasing Odisha's vibrant offerings to a national audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:13 IST
Odisha Parab 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is gearing up for a cultural treat as the Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, announces the Odisha Parab 2025. This three-day event, organized in association with FICCI, promises to be a celebration of Odisha's heritage, art, tourism, and cuisine.

The event aims to showcase Odisha's rich cultural fabric, with special focus on crafts, traditional cuisines, and performing arts. Visitors can expect an immersive experience that highlights the state's unique offerings, supported by government departments and cultural organizations.

With free entry and a host of attractions, Odisha Parab 2025 seeks to strengthen cultural ties between Odisha and Karnataka and promote tourism and investment opportunities through a series of showcases, roadshows, and networking events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

