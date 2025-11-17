Timbuktu's Fragile Heritage: The Heroic Rescue of Ancient Manuscripts

Thirteen years ago, Abdoulaye Cisse embarked on a perilous mission to safeguard Timbuktu's historical treasures from the threat of al-Qaida-linked extremists. The manuscripts he smuggled out documented the rich history of West African empires and Islamic scholarship, later returning to Timbuktu under tight security.

The importance of these manuscripts extends beyond their historical narratives, providing insights into past scientific and cultural practices. Timbuktu, once a global intellectual hub, now faces ongoing threats from insurgents, highlighting the need for their preservation.

In a bid to protect these invaluable documents, nearly all manuscripts have been digitized and securely archived. Despite the challenges, locals strive to increase their accessibility, aiming to share their wisdom with new generations and assure that the legacy endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)