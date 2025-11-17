Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi: Upcoming Cinematic Celebration of Love and Second Chances

The much-anticipated film 'Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi', featuring accomplished actor Sanjay Mishra alongside Mahima Chaudhry, is gearing up for its theatrical release this December 19. The announcement was made by the makers on Monday, generating buzz among cinema enthusiasts.

Directed by Siddhant Raj Singh and penned by Aadesh K Arjun and Prashant Singh, the movie is expected to deliver a heartwarming tale of love, family, and new beginnings. Its intriguing poster, unveiled on Instagram, has already captivated audiences with the promise of a cinematic celebration.

Joining the star-studded cast are Vyom Yadav and Pallak Lalwani in notable roles. As fans eagerly await its release, Sanjay Mishra is also set to appear in the upcoming sequel 'Vadh 2', while Mahima Chaudhry recently featured in 'Nadaaniyan', showcasing her versatile acting prowess.

