Preserving the Past: Tamil Nadu Invites Researchers for Historical Study

Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister, Govi Chezhian, announced a new initiative on Monday, inviting researchers to delve into rare historical documents preserved in state archives. Twenty researchers will be chosen to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000.

The Tamil Nadu Archives, an institution holding records from three centuries, will be central to this research effort. The archives, previously known as the 'Madras Record Office,' contain books from 1633 and records dating back to 1670, emphasizing a rich historical legacy.

This initiative follows an announcement in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to restructure the Tamil Nadu Historical Research Council, aiming to accommodate contemporary research requirements and provide fellowships for historical studies. The application window for qualified postgraduate degree holders or independent researchers is now open and closes on November 28.

