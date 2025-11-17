Left Menu

Preserving the Past: Tamil Nadu Invites Researchers for Historical Study

Tamil Nadu's education minister announced the call for researchers to study rare historical documents in state archives. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend. The move aims to restructure the Tamil Nadu Historical Research Council and promote historical knowledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:26 IST
Preserving the Past: Tamil Nadu Invites Researchers for Historical Study
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister, Govi Chezhian, announced a new initiative on Monday, inviting researchers to delve into rare historical documents preserved in state archives. Twenty researchers will be chosen to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000.

The Tamil Nadu Archives, an institution holding records from three centuries, will be central to this research effort. The archives, previously known as the 'Madras Record Office,' contain books from 1633 and records dating back to 1670, emphasizing a rich historical legacy.

This initiative follows an announcement in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to restructure the Tamil Nadu Historical Research Council, aiming to accommodate contemporary research requirements and provide fellowships for historical studies. The application window for qualified postgraduate degree holders or independent researchers is now open and closes on November 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resilient Infrastructure: A Catalyst for Sustainable Growth at COP30

Resilient Infrastructure: A Catalyst for Sustainable Growth at COP30

 Brazil
2
DGCA Taps Retired Experts for Smooth Certification

DGCA Taps Retired Experts for Smooth Certification

 India
3
High Court to Decide Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Documents Case

High Court to Decide Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Documents Case

 India
4
Flight Slot Shuffle: Mexicana's Strategic Move

Flight Slot Shuffle: Mexicana's Strategic Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025