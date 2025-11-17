Left Menu

Air India Express Soars with Tsüngkotepsü Art in Celebration of Hornbill Festival

Air India Express introduces a Tsüngkotepsü-themed livery on its Boeing 737-8 aircraft in celebration of Nagaland's Hornbill Festival. The airline, showcasing Indian art, is the official travel partner for the festival, enhancing connectivity with discounted flights to Dimapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:32 IST
  • India

Air India Express is taking flight with a vibrant celebration of Nagaland's cultural heritage as it unveils a Tsüngkotepsü-themed livery on its Boeing 737-8 aircraft. This reveal is part of the airline's participation in the Hornbill Festival, where it serves as the official travel partner.

The intricate design is inspired by the Tsüngkotepsü of the Ao tribe, a potent symbol of identity and pride. On November 22, the aircraft bearing this unique livery will be received by Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, at Dimapur airport.

To further engage with the festival's attendees, Air India Express offers a generous 15 percent discount on flights to Dimapur, aimed at boosting travel from November 20 to December 15. The airline's diverse fleet underscores its commitment to connecting India's rich cultural tapestry with a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

