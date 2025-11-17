Left Menu

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan Return for 'The Family Plan 2': An Action-Packed European Christmas Tale

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan reunite in 'The Family Plan 2,' a sequel to a popular action film, that sees the Morgan family embarking on a European adventure when their daughter decides not to return home for Christmas. Dangerous encounters and thrilling scenes ensue as past secrets resurface, premiering on Apple TV+.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:39 IST
Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan are back together for another thrilling ride in 'The Family Plan 2,' a follow-up to the hit Apple TV movie from 2023. The story revolves around Wahlberg's character, Dan Morgan, who plans a European Christmas trip after his daughter Nina decides to stay in London for the holidays.

What starts as a family holiday takes an unexpected turn when Dan encounters Nina's boyfriend, Omar, and a figure from his past, played by Kit Harington, resurfaces. The film combines action-packed sequences shot in London and Paris with a heartfelt exploration of family dynamics, making it a must-watch.

Michelle Monaghan expresses her excitement about reprising her role and the newfound overseas adventure. Meanwhile, Kit Harington relishes his role as a 'gnarly baddie,' bringing added drama to the narrative. 'The Family Plan 2' promises both high-octane action and emotional depth, premiering on Apple TV+ on November 21.

