Honoring Tamil Cinema Legends: 'Kalaignar Ninaivu Kalai Thurai Vithagar' Award Applications Open

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that applications are open for the prestigious 'Kalaignar Ninaivu Kalai Thurai Vithagar' award for 2024 and 2025. This accolade, established to honor exceptional lifetime contributions to Tamil cinema, is named after Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar.

Offering a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a certificate of appreciation, the award aims to recognize the diverse talents present across the wide spectrum of the Tamil film industry. Eligible candidates include a range of professionals from actors and directors to songwriters and cinematographers.

The deadline for applications is November 28. The award had previously been bestowed upon illustrious individuals such as playback singer P Susheela and lyricist Mu Metha in 2023, to further underline the significance and esteemed nature of this recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)