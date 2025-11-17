'Sholay-The Final Cut': The Return of an Iconic Classic in 4K Glory

'Sholay-The Final Cut', a 4K restored version of the iconic movie, is ready for a grand re-release in Indian cinemas on December 12, 2025, showcasing the original ending for the first time. The film, starring legendary actors like Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, marks its golden jubilee.

Initially, the climax, where Sanjeev Kumar's Thakur kills Amjad Khan's Gabbar Singh, was altered due to censorship during the Emergency. The restored version brings back the intended original ending, adding a new dimension for audiences.

'Sholay', released in 1975, became a cultural phenomenon, with its dialogues still popular in everyday conversation. The re-release emphasizes its lasting impact on Indian cinema and the dedication to preserving its cinematic heritage.

