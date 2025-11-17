Left Menu

'Sholay-The Final Cut': The Return of an Iconic Classic in 4K Glory

'Sholay-The Final Cut', a 4K restored version of the famous film, returns with an original, unreleased ending. Set for a grand re-release on December 12, 2025, it stars legendary actors and marks its golden jubilee. Initially, the original ending was changed due to censorship during the Emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

'Sholay-The Final Cut', a 4K restored version of the iconic movie, is ready for a grand re-release in Indian cinemas on December 12, 2025, showcasing the original ending for the first time. The film, starring legendary actors like Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, marks its golden jubilee.

Initially, the climax, where Sanjeev Kumar's Thakur kills Amjad Khan's Gabbar Singh, was altered due to censorship during the Emergency. The restored version brings back the intended original ending, adding a new dimension for audiences.

'Sholay', released in 1975, became a cultural phenomenon, with its dialogues still popular in everyday conversation. The re-release emphasizes its lasting impact on Indian cinema and the dedication to preserving its cinematic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

