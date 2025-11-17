Left Menu

UK Joins Nagaland's Hornbill Festival 2025 as Key Partner

The Nagaland government has announced a partnership with the British Council, marking the UK as the official partner for Hornbill Festival 2025. This collaboration aims to boost cultural exchanges and expand tourism and education opportunities. Air India Express has also been named as the official travel partner for the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:06 IST
The Nagaland government announced on Monday that it has signed a landmark agreement with the British Council, appointing the United Kingdom as the official partner for the Hornbill Festival 2025.

The deal was inked in New Delhi by Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Alison Barrett, the British Council Director for India. The signing ceremony was also attended by British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron.

As part of the agreement, the British Council will be responsible for festival programming, featuring performances from artists like Scottish Ruairidh Maclean. Additionally, Air India Express has been designated the official travel partner, with plans to enhance air connectivity and offer travel discounts for festival-goers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Poland's Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF's Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

