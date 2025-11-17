UK Joins Nagaland's Hornbill Festival 2025 as Key Partner

The Nagaland government announced on Monday that it has signed a landmark agreement with the British Council, appointing the United Kingdom as the official partner for the Hornbill Festival 2025.

The deal was inked in New Delhi by Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Alison Barrett, the British Council Director for India. The signing ceremony was also attended by British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron.

As part of the agreement, the British Council will be responsible for festival programming, featuring performances from artists like Scottish Ruairidh Maclean. Additionally, Air India Express has been designated the official travel partner, with plans to enhance air connectivity and offer travel discounts for festival-goers.

(With inputs from agencies.)