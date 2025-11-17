Left Menu

Empowering Artisans: Swadeshi Spirit Shines at IITF

Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar visited the India Pavilion at the International Trade Fair, underscoring its role in supporting Swadeshi products and empowering marginalized artisans. The fair offers a marketing platform featuring traditional crafts and a new portal linking artisans with global buyers.

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar emphasized the India International Trade Fair's (IITF) pivotal role in promoting 'Swadeshi' products and supporting marginalized artisans. During his visit, he highlighted the fair's contribution to the self-reliance initiative and the empowerment of traditional craftsmen.

Virendra Kumar, accompanied by Minister of State B L Verma, toured the 100 stalls set up by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. These stalls showcase the work of about 100 artisans and weavers, many supported by national development corporations focusing on Scheduled Castes and other communities.

In an effort to broaden opportunities, stalls were also allocated for the first time to artisans from de-notified, nomadic, and semi-nomadic tribes. The exhibits include a diverse range of traditional crafts from textiles such as Banarasi and Kanjivaram sarees to bamboo furniture and brass artefacts. Kumar also introduced a portal aimed at connecting artisans with buyers globally via online platforms.

