Celebrity Clashes: Social Media Star Jailed After Red Carpet Incident with Ariana Grande

In a dramatic turn of events at the 'Wicked' red carpet premiere in Singapore, social media personality Johnson Wen has been sentenced to nine days in jail after an infamous stunt involving pop icon Ariana Grande. The incident, which occurred last week, drew widespread attention and condemnation, highlighting issues of celebrity safety and public conduct.

Singapore District Judge Christopher Goh did not mince words in describing Wen's actions as a calculated ploy for attention. Addressing Wen in court, Judge Goh remarked, "Your act was premeditated and demonstrated a pattern of behavior that suggests you might do it again. You seem to be attention-seeking, thinking only of yourself and not the safety of others when committing these acts."

Wen, who has a history of crashing celebrity events, reportedly expressed remorse during the sentencing. He assured the judge that he "won't do it again" and pledged to cease such disruptive behavior in the future. This development serves as a stern reminder of the consequences of seeking fame through audacious and reckless acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)